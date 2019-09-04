× Teen missing in Barry County

ASSYRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen who ran away from her Barry County home.

Jah’lell Stephenson, 15, was last seen Wednesday at her home in southeastern Barry County. She is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 220 pounds having short black hair, brown eyes and black glasses.

Stephenson is known to have friends in the Bellvue area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County dispatchers at 269-948-4800.