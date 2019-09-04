Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival
● This weekend: Sept 6-8 in Paw Paw
● The whole weekend of the festival is packed with events for friends and families of all ages. From the all-ages grape stomp to the wine and beer tastings to the craft show and parade, there’s certain to be something for everyone.
● The St Julian festival parade has long-been a favorite in Paw Paw and the surrounding areas. With marching bands, floats, fire trucks, classic cars, and more, it will be a fun event for the whole family.
● Wine & Harvest Fun Pickleball Tournament, The Grape Lake Kayak Race
● Join us in the Festival Tent all weekend to try wine and beer from local breweries and wineries.
Fallasburg Arts Festival
● Fine Arts and Fine Crafts Festival at Fallasburg Park in Lowell
● 2nd Weekend in September: 14th and 15th
● Saturday & Sunday, 10am-5pm
● The event features 100 unique fine art and fine craft booths, food booths, a children's craft area, craft demonstrations, and live music performed on an outdoor stage.
● Timeless craft demonstrations take place inside a large pavilion while musicians perform on an outdoor stage both days. Annual attendance estimates are 20-30,000.
● Admission is free.
Friday Night Pairings at Virtue Cider
● Virtue Cider in Fennville
● We’re hosting a series of events featuring our favorite people and favorite food pairings.
● Each Friday evening we’ll host a pairing class at our farm, seating availability will vary and be limited based on where our experience brings us on the farm.
● Every Friday through early October. Always at 6-7:30pm. $35 per person for a 4-6 course pairing. 21+ only.
● September 6 - Soft, Fresh Cheese & Fruit Forward Cider
● September 13 - Apple Pressing Party - Learn how cider is made!
● September 20 - Apple Pressing Party - Learn how cider is made!
● September 27 - Cider & Cheese with Forage & Foster
● October 4 - Dessert Cheese & Cider Pairing