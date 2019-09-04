What’s your volunteering superpower? Take this quiz to find out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart of West Michigan United Way wants to help you find your volunteer superpower! By becoming a volunteer, everyone in West Michigan can become a hero, and all it takes is taking HWMUW's new quiz to find out where you can best serve the community.

The quiz was created as a fun way to encourage people to think about how they can use their skills and talents to do good in the community. By taking the quiz, the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s Volunteer Center will connect individuals and groups who want to volunteer with local nonprofits organizations that need help.

After taking the quiz and discovering your superpower, you will have the opportunity to visit the Volunteer website and find volunteer opportunities that best match your skill.

There are five volunteering superpowers:

Precognition – You know when, where, and what time everything is gonna happen. You are the planner and organizer of the group. Volunteer opportunities include sorting donations, organizing supply closets, planning special events, sitting on committees.

Telepathy – Your telepathy capabilities really shine through quiet moments, empathy, and your secret weapon – a listening ear. Volunteer opportunities include being a tutor or mentor, volunteering with Hospice, or being a hospitality volunteer.

Shapeshifting = Your superpower is the ability to shapeshift to fit into any social situation. You’re friendly, talkative, and extraverted. As long as you are volunteering with others you will be happy. Some fun volunteer jobs include dressing as a mascot and visiting children at the hospital, delivering meals to homebound seniors, and being a greeter.

Invincibility – You’re the bold, the brave, and the totally invincible. Your ironclad makes you not afraid to stand up for what you believe in, and you inspire people to follow in your footsteps. Volunteer opportunities include taking a project leader role, being an advocate, or sitting on a speakers bureau.

Superhuman strength -You know the meaning of a hard day’s work. You feel like you’re making the most impact when you’re lifting, building, or constructing. You can put this power to good use by helping to build, garden, remove invasive species, and much more.

Take the quiz by visiting volunteergr.org.