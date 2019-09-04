Xander Bunny provides comfort for children in foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lavender Life Company continues to grow, and we're not just talking about their lavender farms. They don't just use their lavender products to make diffusers, teas, and oils, but they help kids in foster care with something called the Xander Bunny.

The Xander Bunny is a stuffed animal filled with fresh Lavender flowers, grown in our fields, and soothing Michigan cherry pits. The stuffed animal is designed to provide comfort and encouragement for children who are going through a rough time in their lives.

Owners Vic and Vickie Bennet created the Xander Bunny with foster children in mind; they wanted to ensure that every child in foster care didn't feel alone, and had something to help them get through the struggles of the foster care system.

When one of their daughters adopted their grandson, Xander, they noticed him struggling to adjust to his new home life after being in the foster care system. They gave Xander one of the bunnies, and he slowly was able to calm down and start living his best life with his new family.

Lavender Life even goes as far as to travel all across the country and around the world to personally deliver bunnies to foster care agencies.

The community can help with Lavender Life's mission too. For every Xander Bunny sold, one will be provided for a child in foster care.

For more details visit xanderbunny.com or Lavender-Life.com .