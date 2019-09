× Authorities searching for man in Ionia Co.

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Robert “Bobby” Lee is wanted on several warrants including drug-related charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ionia County dispatchers at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.