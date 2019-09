× Demolition of former Muskegon plant could cause traffic delays

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A heads up to drivers about an issue that could impact your morning commute Thursday.

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety is warning drivers that demolition of the former B.C. Cobb Plant could cause minor traffic delays while traveling through the M-120 corridor in Muskegon County.

Police say the demolition, which is expected to happen between 8:30-10 a.m., could create loud noise and dust from the worksite.