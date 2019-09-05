× Dept. of Education fines MSU $4.5M for handling of Nassar

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education is fining Michigan State University $4.5 million as part of the continued fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

It is the largest fine in the department’s history and comes after two separate investigations by federal offices. Those investigations found “systemic failure” to protect students from sexual abuse.

“Michigan State will now pay for its failures and will be required to make meaningful changes to how it handles Title IX cases moving forward,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “No future student should have to endure what too many did because concerns about Larry Nassar and William Strampel were ignored.”

Both the Office of Federal Student and Office of Civil Rights found MSU failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar, didn’t protect students while complaints were pending and didn’t stop further harassment from happening.

The department will also require MSU to make changes to its Title IX procedures, including: