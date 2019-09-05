Dept. of Education fines MSU $4.5M for handling of Nassar

Posted 11:31 AM, September 5, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education is fining Michigan State University $4.5 million as part of the continued fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

It is the largest fine in the department’s history and comes after two separate investigations by federal offices. Those investigations found “systemic failure” to protect students from sexual abuse.

“Michigan State will now pay for its failures and will be required to make meaningful changes to how it handles Title IX cases moving forward,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “No future student should have to endure what too many did because concerns about Larry Nassar and William Strampel were ignored.”

Both the Office of Federal Student and Office of Civil Rights found MSU failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar, didn’t protect students while complaints were pending and didn’t stop further harassment from happening.

The department will also require MSU to make changes to its Title IX procedures, including:

  • Hiring an independent Clery Act compliance officer
  • Create a committee with representatives from over 20 offices to help with campus safety
  • Make a system of protective measures and expand reporting procedures

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.