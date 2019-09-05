Ferris State holds off Findlay in 2019 season opener

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- After playing for a national championship last fall, Tony Annese and the Ferris State Bulldogs began the 2019 season with high expectations on Thursday evening. With Harlon Hill trophy winner and Bulldog quarterback, Jayru Campbell inactive, West Catholic alum Travis Russell and senior Travis Russell would get the start.

Russell would find Sy Barnett for a 59-yard touchdown strike to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter before a 24-yard field goal by Tyler Burch made it 10-7 Bulldogs.

In the second quarter, Russell would score on the ground from two-yards out. Russell would combine for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The Bulldogs would lead 24-17 before a Findlay touchdown with just 51 seconds left. The Oilers would choose to go for two with Ferris stopping the pass attempt resulting in a 24-23 victory.

