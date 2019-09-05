Get 20% off Halloween costumes at Kid to Kid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is coming up, and it can be challenging to find the perfect costume for the kids at a decent price range. Thrift shops are a great place to look, and Kid to Kid is one place that offers an amazing selection, not to mention all the clothes are like-new.

They say kids grow up so fast, which means they grow out of all those clothes just as quickly! So instead of spending big bucks on brand new clothes, buy gently used clothes and toys at thrift shop prices.

Also since kids grow out of their clothes so quickly, Kid to Kid gives parents a chance to make some money too. When parents bring in their child's gently-used clothing into Kid To Kid, they will appraise the items and get cash or store credit for those items.

Plus, just in time for Halloween, Kid To Kid is hosting a Costume Event on September 7! from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. save 20 percent off a costume purchase.

Kid to Kid is located at 3110 28th Street South East in Kentwood.

To learn more, visit kidtokid.com or call (616)-214-7108.