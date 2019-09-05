Great-grandmother celebrates 90th birthday flying from Battle Creek to Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Before Betty Young took off for an afternoon flight on Thursday she inspected every inch of her airplane. She checked the flaps on the wings, the oil and gas tanks and tires below.

“I feel better climbing in my airplane than I do in my car,” Young said during an interview at the Kellogg Airport where she keeps her plane. “That’s for sure.”

She then kicked away the stops that held the Cessna 172 four-seater plane in place and pulled it out the hangar with her hands.

It’s a routine she’s been doing for decades, she said. And, it’s what she did on August 30 for her 90 birthday.

“I flew my airplane all by myself and pulled it out of the hangar all by myself,” Young said about her birthday flight to Jackson, MI. “And [my friends] all got there before I did. So, they were all waiting on the tarmac, singing Happy Birthday when I got out of my airplane.”

Young’s family and friends, some who are pilots as well, flew in for the celebration she said. They showered her with hugs and cards before they ate some of her chocolate birthday cake.

“I don’t have any philosophy of life,” Young said. “I guess I’ve enjoyed so many things and I’ve done so many different things, had so many opportunities. [I've] been very lucky. Very lucky.”