Holland Hospital presents “Surgical Robotics: A Hands-on Experience”

Robotics is a growing field for today's future professionals and one area where it's growing rapidly is in the field of medicine. Holland Hospital uses surgical robot technology and has an upcoming event for those with a passion for technology.

Holland Hospital's Surgical Robotics: A Hands-on Experience is a rare opportunity and interactive experience using breakthrough technology to improve patient care.

Guests can talk with the area's leading experts experienced in surgical robotic technology. There will be the latest-generation robotic systems and a 4K surgical display, as well as learning how breakthrough technology at Holland Hospital is improving patient care and outcomes.

The event is completely free and will take place on September 9 at the Holland Hospital Conference Center from 3 to 6 p.m.

Learn more at hollandhospital.org/events.