Hunter Broersma hoping to become major weapon for Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- After transferring to Grand Valley from Western Michigan, expectations are high for Mona Shores alum and wide receiver Hunter Broersma.

"There is a lot of pressure on my end," he admitted, "just because of coming from Western and stuff, a big-time division one recruit or something."

However, Broersma understands the Lakers have weapons at his position and he's excited to be a part of the talent receiving corps.

"There's way more than just me out there, there's pressure but it's not too bad, I just hope to get out there and do what I can for the team."

Head coach Matt Mitchell is excited for Broersma, who will be a welcomed addition to help new starting quarterback, Cole Kotopka ease into his role.

"I think Hunter's role is going to grow and develop throughout 2019," Mitchell mentioned, "he's going to have to earn it but he has a lot of spirit, energy and ball skills. He just lacks experience so my main goal is to get him practice in games and try to see how he can help us."

Grand Valley opens the season against Edinboro (PA) at Lubbers Stadium on Saturday night.