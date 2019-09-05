Join the Fox 17 Morning Mix for Hall of Fame Night at Berlin Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Todd, Leigh Ann and the rest of the Fox 17 Morning Mix team at Berlin Raceway on Saturday for Hall of Fame Night!

Hall of Fame Night will feature Round 2 of the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash featuring the Must See Racing Sprint Cars! Hall of Fame Night, presented by Engine Pro, will also feature the Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman & Four Cylinders.

Gates open at 3, and the race starts at 6:30 p.m

Also, Berlin Raceway is having a ticket special for their next event, Night of Destruction on September 21. Buy tickets in advance online now through September 7 and use the discount code, MORNINGMIX, and get $8 off your ticket price. After the sale, ticket prices rise back up to $25 for adults, and $15 for kids.

To purchase tickets, and for more details on these events, visit berlinraceway.com.