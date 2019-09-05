Join the Fox 17 Morning Mix for Hall of Fame Night at Berlin Raceway

Posted 11:48 AM, September 5, 2019, by

Join Todd, Leigh Ann and the rest of the Fox 17 Morning Mix team at Berlin Raceway on Saturday for Hall of Fame Night!

Hall of Fame Night will feature Round 2 of the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash featuring the Must See Racing Sprint Cars! Hall of Fame Night, presented by Engine Pro, will also feature the Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman & Four Cylinders.

Gates open at 3, and the race starts at 6:30 p.m

Also, Berlin Raceway is having a ticket special for their next event, Night of Destruction on September 21. Buy tickets in advance online now through September 7 and use the discount code, MORNINGMIX, and get $8 off your ticket price. After the sale, ticket prices rise back up to $25 for adults, and $15 for kids.

To purchase tickets, and for more details on these events, visit berlinraceway.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.