× Legislation going to Whitmer targets ‘porch pirates’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would make it a state-level crime to steal mail, including packages left on doorsteps.

The Legislature gave final approval to the legislation Thursday. It is a bid to combat rising reports of thefts as people who increasingly shop online are targeted by “porch pirates.”

Supporters say the measures are needed because ID thieves and package stealers are not being punished under federal laws, and there are gaps in existing state laws related to the theft of checks.

Whitmer is expected to sign the bills.

A first offense for mail theft would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. A repeat offense would be a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.