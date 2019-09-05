Member of public credited with thwarting Ionia prisoner’s escape

Posted 10:47 AM, September 5, 2019, by

LAPEER, Mich. (AP) — Prison officials are crediting a member of the public for helping prevent the escape of a prisoner who tried to grab an officer’s gun at a Michigan rest stop.

The Detroit Free Press reports two officers were transporting a 28-year-old prisoner Wednesday from Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility at Ionia to Macomb County in suburban Detroit for a court appearance.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz the officers stopped near Lapeer, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit, so one of them could use the bathroom and the prisoner, who is serving time for armed robbery, tried to overpower one of the officers.

The newspaper says a citizen helped the officer restrain the prisoner until the other officer returned from the restroom. The prisoner could face new charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.