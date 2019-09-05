New yoga studio opening in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  We are just a few days away from a new yoga studio opening in West Michigan and the owner is inviting you out for an open house Saturday.

The Heights Yoga Project will soon be opening on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids on Monday.

There will be an open house Saturday, September 7 from noon until 6 p.m. for you to go and check out what the new yoga studio will offer.

The owners are offering a deal for 30 days of yoga for just $30. You can also just drop in and take a class for just $12.

For more information, click here.

