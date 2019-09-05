× No injuries in crash involving West Ottawa bus

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a crash involving a West Ottawa school bus Thursday morning in Holland Township.

The crash happened around 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of James Street and 144th Avenue.

Authorities said a minivan ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit the bus. The driver told deputies they didn’t see the stop sign because of glare on their windshield.

There were 34 children on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were hurt.