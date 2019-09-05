Red flannel could help find missing Newaygo County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich.--Her father vanished 8 months ago but a woman in Newaygo county says she's not giving up the search.

Steve Millis’s daughter believes he was murdered, but she’s hoping someone out there can at least bring the family closure by finding his body.

The last time he was seen he was wearing blue jeans and a red flannel. That red flannel, his daughter tells us, may be the key to finding his body and catching those responsible.

He was last seen January 4th at a Dollar General in Hesperia, his car was abandoned in the parking lot. It is believed that he went into the store, but what happened next is still unclear.

"Really we're just trying to determine still where did this happen and then where did they leave him," says his daughter Amber Babcock.

She believes there was a fight, he was killed and his body was then stashed in the woods or lake nearby.

"A person of interest he told several people, family members and friends that after they killed my dad they tied bricks to him and put him in water," says Babcock.

"But we don't know for positive that that happened So maybe they just left him in the woods, maybe they didn't go as far as to put him in water," Babcock says.

Investigators recently scoured several lakes in the Oceana and Newaygo county area for a shred of evidence or Millis' remains, but came up empty handed.

Now Millis' daughter is hoping someone spots what she believes may be left of her father: those blue jeans and red flannel.

"We need to remind everybody that if you're in the lake, on the lakes or just in the woods keep an eye out for what he's wearing now. I don't think there would be a lot of him left but I think those clothes there would be a lot of that left," says Babcock.

With hunting season nearly underway she wants everyone to be on the lookout, once winter comes there may not be enough evidence to close Millis's case and charge those involved.

So if you see anything or know anything about this man's whereabouts you are asked to call the Newaygo county sheriffs office at 231-689-7303.