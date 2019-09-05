Robinson Dental brings back Free Dental Day, Sept. 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your dental health slipping because you don't have the money? Robinson Dental is doing something about it by providing a Free Dental Day for the community on Friday, September 6.

On that day only, Robinson Dental will provide free cleanings, fillings, or extractions for any patient 18 and older.

Patients can come in any time between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to schedule an appointment. This event is first-come, first-served, and veterans will receive priority.

Robinson Dental hopes to serve at least 200 patients

Free Dental Day will take place at the following locations:

Wayland: 899 Reno Drive

Coopersville: 502 West Randall Street

To learn more, visit robinsondental.org.