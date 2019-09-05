Someone stole a 20-foot-long roller coaster from fairgrounds in Ohio

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Union County, Ohio, are looking for the person or people who stole a roller coaster from the fairgrounds.

According to a press release posted to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on August 28, a Go-Gator carnival coaster was reported stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville.

The roller coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars which are about 20 feet total in length.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer had a rear license plate, 22-1246A, registered in Maine.

Authorities are looking for help in identifying a white pickup truck — a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed, that has no visible front plate, and was reportedly pulling the stolen trailer. 

