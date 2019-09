Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is an event called Stretch and Sip being held at the Nomad Gallery, 74 Monroe Center Street in Grand Rapids.

The event runs Sunday, September 8 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

There will be yoga provided by Allegro Coaching and healthy smoothies from Go Java.

Tickets are $20 per person.