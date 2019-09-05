Support your local artists at the All Art Works Show

Posted 10:48 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, September 5, 2019

Supporting local artist is an important way to grow the artistic value of the community, and there's an upcoming event that will feature local, national, and even some famous names to connect artists and art-lovers alike.

The All Art Works Show is a five-day show featuring around 200 artists. All their art will be framed and ready to hang, available for purchase to take home.

On Sunday, September 8 at 11 a.m., there will be a panel discussion with Project 1, followed by an artist party in the evening from 6 to 9.

The gallery will be open for the show on September 6-10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit AllArtWorks.net.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.