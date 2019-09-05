Support your local artists at the All Art Works Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Supporting local artist is an important way to grow the artistic value of the community, and there's an upcoming event that will feature local, national, and even some famous names to connect artists and art-lovers alike.

The All Art Works Show is a five-day show featuring around 200 artists. All their art will be framed and ready to hang, available for purchase to take home.

On Sunday, September 8 at 11 a.m., there will be a panel discussion with Project 1, followed by an artist party in the evening from 6 to 9.

The gallery will be open for the show on September 6-10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit AllArtWorks.net.