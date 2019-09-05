Suspects in Holland Twp. cellphone store break-in arraigned

Mug shots of (from left to right): Charles Lipsey, Tamar Nobles, Marcus McNulty and Jalynn Powell.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Three of the four suspects accused of breaking into a cellphone store in Holland Township were arraigned Thursday morning.

Charles Lipsey, Tamar Nobles, Marcus McNulty and Jaylynn Powell were arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing from police at speeds over 100 mph following a break-in at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue.

A witness called police after seeing four people climb out of a broken window at the store. That caller followed the suspects’ vehicle and provided updates on its location until officers could take over on US-31.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle exited US-31 in Glenn and the suspects ran into a wooded area. Three of them were found shortly after and the fourth was arrested after breaking into a nearby home to hide.

On Thursday, Lipsey, Nobles, and McNulty were arraigned on a charge of breaking and entering and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Powell’s case is pending after the judge decided he needed to undergo a mental competency exam.

