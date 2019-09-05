× ‘The evolution of ArtPrize’: Project 1 kicks off Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Project 1, the public art event organized by ArtPrize, kicks off this Saturday.

Crews are busy all over Grand Rapids getting ready for the first year of the event, which will take place every other year during ArtPrize’s off years.

“Instead of having 1,500 artists making mostly smaller work competing for a large prize, we’ve taken those resources and kinda front-loaded it so that we could commission artists to create enormous temporary public art projects on a scale and level of complexity we’re never able to do in our competition years,” said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize exhibitions director.

Project 1 is split up into three main sites to visit. Each have an assortment of things to do and see.

Rosa Parks Circle will act as a center hub for all of the event’s activities, with other installments at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Tanglefoot.

Project 1 runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27. More information on the artwork and performances can be found on the event’s website.