× 13 MMA fights are coming to Delta Plex

Grand Rapids, Mich. – 13 MMA fights are coming together under one roof, Saturday’s Light’s Out Championship is sure to ‘wow’ the crowd at Delta Plex Arena.

Fights start at 7 p.m. leading up to the main ticket, Jamie Milanowski vs. Amanda Cooper; all fighters looking to prove they’ve got what it takes to compete as professionals in the UFC.

Grand Rapids native, Calvin Harbaugh is fighting to defend his title as champion in the Bantamweight class. Harbaugh now training under the wings of former World Champion Boxer, Dino Newville.

“People know how good I am and they know what I can do,” said Harbaugh. “I truly believe this is my destiny and belief is a powerful thing.

Harbaugh is one of a handful of semi-pro fighters from across the nation putting on the gloves Saturday at the Delta Plex. Matt Frendo, CEO of Lights Out Championship says MMA is booming in West Michigan.

“The resurgence has been awesome,” Frendo said. “The fighter base is growing in Grand Rapids, especially now there’s a few really good gyms like Blue’s Gym, breeding future champs everyday.”

Tickets are available online or at the box office. First fight is at 7 p.m.