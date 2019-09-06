× Buildings in downtown Battle Creek evacuated

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Several businesses in downtown Battle Creek have been evacuated while crews evaluate “potentially dangerous conditions” at a building on Michigan Avenue.

Officials from the city’s police and fire departments, building inspections and the Department of Public Works are at 34 Michigan Ave. to assess the building.

A release from the City of Battle Creek didn’t specify what the potentially dangerous conditions are, but said the city is working with the property’s owner to determine the next steps.

A perimeter is set up around the building to ensure the safety of anyone around it.