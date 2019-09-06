‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies

Christmas is still over 100 days away, but you won’t have to wait that long for the Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies.

The first premieres at the end of October.

The cable network – which is known for their holiday movies – just released their list for 2019.

The 10th anniversary celebration of #CountdowntoChristmas is going to be bigger and more festive than ever! We've got a stellar line-up of new Christmas classics ready to share with you this holiday season with premiere dates and times! Click here: https://t.co/z5uRAwbQ3O pic.twitter.com/kGcRh6oLha — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 4, 2019

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” premieres on Saturday, October 26th.

Then, a new movie debuts each Saturday and Sunday through December 28th.

There is a new movie each night during the week of Thanksgiving.

Here is a complete list of all the movies:

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” | Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m. “Merry & Bright” | Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m. “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” | Sunday, November 3, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, November 3, 8 p.m. “A Christmas Duet” | Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m. “The Mistletoe Secret” | Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m. “Double Holiday” | Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m. “The Christmas Club” | Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m. “Picture a Perfect Christmas” | Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m. “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” | Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m. “Check Inn to Christmas” | Monday, November 25, 8 p.m.

| Monday, November 25, 8 p.m. “A Gift to Remember 2” | Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m.

| Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m. “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” | Wednesday, November 27, 8 p.m.

| Wednesday, November 27, 8 p.m. “Write Before Christmas” | Thursday, November 28, 8 p.m.

| Thursday, November 28, 8 p.m. “Christmas at the Plaza” | Friday, November 29, 8 p.m.

| Friday, November 29, 8 p.m. “Christmas in Rome” | Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m. “Christmas Town” | Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. “A Christmas Love Story” | Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m. “Christmas at Dollywood” | Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m. “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” | Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m. “Alice in Christmasland” | Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m. “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” | Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m.

| Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m. “Holiday Date” | Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m.

| Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m. “When Calls the Heart Christmas” | Wednesday, December 25, 8 p.m.

| Wednesday, December 25, 8 p.m. “New Year, New Me” | Saturday, December 28, 8 p.m.

If 24 new movies on the Hallmark Channel aren’t enough for you, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 new movies. That’s 40 brand new holiday movies!