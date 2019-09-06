Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Beverly! She's 4-months old and is up for adoption at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Bark in the Dark

Join HSWM for the best dog-friendly night in town on October 5 at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. This year's seventh annual Bark in the Dark will feature our signature Glow in the Dark 5k and 1-mile fun run, dog costume contest, activities for the whole family and new this year, food trucks!

Railtown Brewing Fundraiser:

Visit Railtown Brewing anytime this Monday and 10 percent of your food purchase will be donated to HSWM! Plus, mention our organization and they will bump up the donation to 20 percent. Come out to support our animals for lunch, dinner, or both!

Railtown Brewing is located at 3595 68th Street South East, Caledonia.

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.