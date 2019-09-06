× Howard Schultz drops plans to run as independent candidate in 2020

(CNN) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz won’t run for president in 2020, ending his exploration of an independent run against President Donald Trump.

“My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time,” Schultz said in a letter posted to his website on Friday.

Schultz wrote that “not enough people today are willing to consider backing an independent candidate because they fear doing so might lead to re-electing a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”

Schultz also cited his recovery from three back surgeries.

Axios first reported on Schultz’s decision.