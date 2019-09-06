FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Indiana links its 1st death to vaping, 3rd so far in country

Posted 7:59 PM, September 6, 2019, by

A customer browses various flavored vape juices for electronic cigarettes.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say they’ve confirmed that a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping.

The death announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health is the state’s first and the country’s third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Previous deaths have been reported in Illinois and Oregon.

Indiana officials say the death involved person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana agency says it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.

U.S. health officials say they’ve identified 450 possible similar illnesses in 33 states. Michigan’s governor moved Wednesday to make it the first state banning flavored e-cigarettes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.