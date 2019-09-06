FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Man charged with attempted murder in Barry Co. stabbing

Posted 5:18 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, September 6, 2019

A mug shot of David Krebs.

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing someone while sitting in the back of a moving vehicle.

The stabbing happened Thursday night on Barber Road south of M-43 near Freeport. Authorities say the suspect, David Krebs, got into a major confrontation with an acquaintance who was sitting in the front seat and stabbed them several times.

The victim ran away to a nearby home after the vehicle was stopped and the homeowner reported the stabbing. Authorities say Krebs also ran away, but was later arrested after a K-9 track.

On Friday, Krebs was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and being a habitual offender. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The victim was taken to the hospital Thursday night with life-threatening injuries. Authorities didn’t specify what his condition was Friday.

