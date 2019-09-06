FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Muskegon Heights man arrested on child porn charges

Posted 4:20 PM, September 6, 2019, by

A mug shot of Tyler Kieft.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights man is facing several charges for allegedly possessing child porn.

Tyler Kieft, 28, was arrested after an investigation and search of his home found him to be in possession of child pornography, authorities say. He is also accused of sexually abusing two local children.

So far, Kieft has been charged with distributing child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. Investigators say more charges are expected.

