The Northview Wildcats beat the Wyoming Wolves 49-21.
Northview tops Wyoming 49-21
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Second floor of Wyoming school collapses
-
21-year-old dies after car and motorcycle collide in Kent Co.
-
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids identified
-
-
Ionia beats Kelloggsville 44-6
-
Wyoming Lee football coach ready for a return to coaching after brain aneurysm
-
Man arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Sturgis
-
Portage Central beats Gull Lake 21-7
-
Northview 27, Comstock Park 8
-
-
Urgent blood drives popping up amid blood shortage
-
Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death, another hurt in Wyoming
-
Wyoming Police: body found in car outside store on 54th St SW