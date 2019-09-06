Person reportedly stabbed several times in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was stabbed several times late Thursday evening.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Barber Road south of M-43 in Barry County.

Officials say the victim was stabbed in the back of a vehicle, before being able to escape to a nearby home.

The suspect reportedly ran off, but the Barry County K-9 unit was able to track them down. The suspect was arrested and is awaiting attempted murder charges in the Barry County jail.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.