Person reportedly stabbed several times in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was stabbed several times late Thursday evening.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Barber Road south of M-43 in Barry County.
Officials say the victim was stabbed in the back of a vehicle, before being able to escape to a nearby home.
The suspect reportedly ran off, but the Barry County K-9 unit was able to track them down. The suspect was arrested and is awaiting attempted murder charges in the Barry County jail.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.