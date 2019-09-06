Scholarship fundraiser in memory of David Schieber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. The late David Schieber was a beloved member of the graduating class of 1970 from Sparta High School. He later went onto serve as a professor at GRCC and Kent County's assistant prosecutor before he passed away in September 2009.

Members of David's graduating class hope to carry on his legacy, passion for education and law enforcement by raising money to help future GRCC students pursue their own passions.

The goal is to raise $25,000 for deserving students going into law enforcement. The fundraiser is being held September 13 at the Sparta Cellar Brewery.

