Shop for treasures at Antiques on Ionia

Come find some rusty gold or unique, aged treasures at the final Antiques on Ionia for the season on Sunday, September 8.

Taking place at the Outdoor Market Shed, vendors will be selling vintage furniture, clothing, accessories, kitchen goods, home decor, and more.

There will also be an outdoor market bar full of seasonal drinks, vintage-inspired cocktails, and a selection of beer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, nearly 20 artisan food vendors will be right inside the market hall to serve delicious meals after a day full of shopping.

Antiques on Ionia will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit downtownmarketgr.com.