× The Oak Ridge Boys coming to Holland for Down Home Christmas tour

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Oak Ridge Boys will be making a stop in Holland during this holiday season.

The band is set to preform at the Holland Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. December 12.

“Down Home Christmas is a project that we are happy to share with the world and, rest assured, you will hear these songs on our upcoming 30th annual Christmas tour,” says Joe Bonsall. “The instrumentation is sparse, yet incredibly put together, and the vocals are rich and vibrant. Many of the songs were freshly written by a stable of Nashville’s top songwriters.”

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com September 13 or by visiting the Holland Civic Center Place Main Office.

For more information about the band click here to visit their website.