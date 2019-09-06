Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Wizarding Weekends

Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles! John Ball Zoo invites fans of Harry Potter to join them for Wizarding Weekends.

September 7 & 8 and 14 & 15 the zoo will magically transform into an enchanting wizard world filled with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts decorations and activities. The zoo will have interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, unique entertainment, and food surrounding the popular book series.

Wizarding Weekends related activities are included with regular admission, and costumes are encouraged.

To learn more visit their Facebook page. 

 

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The hit stage musical is coming to Circle Theatre and will be running for the next three weekends. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the biblical story of  Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, the coat of many colors, and an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh.

The musical is Rated G, appropriate for the whole family. Tickets start at $26.

Get more information at grct.org.

 

Muskegon Latino Festival

There's a brand new festival happening in Muskegon. On Saturday, September 7 from 4 to 10 p.m., all are welcome to Hackley Park for the 1st annual Muskegon Latino Festival.

Celebrate people, culture, and Latino heritage during a day filled with great food, entertainment, and fun.

It's absolutely free and more info can be found on Facebook or at visitmuskegon.org.

 

Berlin Raceway- Hall of Fame Night

Join the Fox 17 Morning Mix team at Berlin Raceway on Saturday for Hall of Fame Night! The evening will feature round two of the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash featuring the must-see Racing Sprint Cars.

Hall of Fame Night, presented by Engine Pro, will also feature the Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman and Four Cylinders. That's their two fastest divisions both racing in one night.

Gates open at 3, and the race starts at 6:30 p.m. Come bring your family out with ours at the racetrack.

More info is at berlinraceway.com.

