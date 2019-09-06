Trixy Tang: “Sunday Cruisin'”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trixy Tang is one of the top cover bands in West Michigan, but they were also voted one of the best original bands in the area as well. Fans love their shows no matter whose music they play, and Trixy Tang is having an album release party right here in Grand Rapids.

Check out their performance on our West Michigan Soundstage as they play "Sunday Cruisin".

Trixy Tang's album release party will be on September 7 at The Intersection. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

For more information, visit sectionlive.com.