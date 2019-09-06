Unity Christian defeated Godwin Heights 36-0.
Unity Christian shuts out Godwin Heights 36-0
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Hamilton takes down Godwin Heights 20-0
-
Godwin Heights football seeking fifth straight playoff berth
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Unity Christian stuns Allendale late in wild week one finish
-
-
South Christian defense shuts out Greenville in opener
-
Been there done that: Unity Christian battles numbers on the gridiron in 2019
-
Godwin Heights raising the stakes this season
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian
-
Allendale’s offense locked and loaded again entering 2019 season
-
-
Americans beat Netherlands 2-0 to win Women’s World Cup live on FOX 17
-
Wyoming Lee holds 24-6 lead over Calvin Christian, game postponed
-
Experienced Rockford unfazed by game postponement, Grand Rapids Christian