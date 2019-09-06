FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

Woman dies after truck crashes into tree in Kzoo Co.

Posted 8:59 PM, September 6, 2019, by

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on S 36th Street in Climax Township, between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Authorities said the woman’s pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

