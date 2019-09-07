× Army up on Michigan 14-7 at halftime at the Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines trailed Army 14-7 at halftime in a battle of undefeated squads in the Military Appreciation Game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The contest is airing live on FOX 17.

Michigan is currently rated No. 7 nationally. The Wolverines entered the contest as 23-point favorites.

Army came in leading the all-time series between the two schools 5-4, although Michigan had won the last four. The two most recently met in 1962, when the Wolverines upset the Cadets.

This time around, Michigan senior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was in street clothes on the sidelines and missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

After Wolverine quarterback Shea Patterson fumbled the ball away, the Cadets jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Sandon McCoy’s 1-yard run with 5:01 to go in the opener. Michigan retaliated with a successful fake punt and eventually knotted the score on a 1-yard run by freshman Zach Charbonnet with 24 seconds remaining in the initial period.

The two teams traded possessions until the Wolverines lost their third fumble and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. scored on a quarterback sneak from 1 yard away for a14-7 Army lead with 2:51 left in the half. That score stood at intermission.

Michigan came in 1-0 and will be entering a week off prior to its Big Ten Conference opener at 17th-ranked Wisconsin. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Meanwhile, Army also was 1-0 on the campaign. The Black Knights will travel to meet Texas San Antonio next Saturday afternoon.