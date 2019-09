Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- Cam Martinez had 179 rushing yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns on the ground while he went 6-for-7 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown. Plus, the Ohio State commit added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Big Reds 41-18 win over Detroit King in a rematch of last season's state championship game.

Muskegon improves to 2-0 and will take on East Grand Rapids next week.