Deputies investigating pair of burglaries in St. Joseph Co.

Posted 8:26 AM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, September 7, 2019

KLINGER, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two burglaries from September and August.

The first happened on August 19 at the Klinger Lake public access in the 68000 block of Crooked Creek Rd. A suspect got inside of an unlocked vehicle and stole a Springfield Armory model 911 pistol.

Then on September 2, suspects forced their way through the front door of a building on the 65000 block of Burr Oak Rd. They got away with five five gallon gas cans that they filled with gas from other cans in the building.

Deputies are still investigating both cases and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

