Fire leaves Arlington Twp. home in ruin

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire investigators are working to figure out what cause a home to catch fire just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

It happened on County Rd 376 near 56th St, according to South Haven Emergency Services.

Though the Bangor Community Fire Department was called for smoke, they found the home completely in engulfed in flames upon arrival. Thankfully no one was home at the time.

Among the other responding departments were crews in Lawrence, Hartford, Paw Paw, Columbia, Keeler, Watervliet, and South Haven.