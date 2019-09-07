Jenison lost 35-14 to St. Thomas More Catholic.
Jenison falls to Canada’s St. Thomas More
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Clemson tops first AP Poll; Michigan #7, MSU #18
-
Two men rescue wheelchair-bound woman who fell off dock into ocean
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Meghan & Harry release new picture of Archie for Father’s Day
-
-
Jenison counselor returns to school for 52nd year
-
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after St. Joseph Co. crash
-
Amtrak offering 50% tickets for September travel
-
Jenison football continues to raise the program standard
-
Forest Hills Central wins low-scoring week one battle with Jenison
-
-
Lake Michigan beach warnings continue into Thursday
-
Barricaded gunman shooting at police robot near Detroit
-
1 man dead, another jailed after Grand Haven stabbing