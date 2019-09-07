Kalamazoo Central beat Portage Central 40-27.
Kalamazoo Central 40, Portage Central 27
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Portage Central beats Gull Lake 21-7
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Kalamazoo Central expects to make strides in year two under Carlton Brewster
-
Kzoo police searching for man accused of taking $10K in property
-
-
Kzoo Central, Mattawan headed to OT after delay
-
Leto adjusting to the quarterback position at Portage Central
-
Jeter’s foundation donates $3.2M for Kalamazoo ballfields
-
Kalamazoo police investigating sudden spike in robberies
-
16-year old Carson Hocevar back home to race in Kalamazoo Klash
-
-
Former North Carolina pitcher gets back into baseball with Kalamazoo Growlers
-
Jake Vander Wal hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps
-
Congresswomen, advocates push for immigration reform