POKAGON TWP. Mich — Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to a roll-over crash early Saturday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke tells FOX 17 Dean Pompey, Jr. lost control of his vehicle while driving south on M-51 near Crystal Springs Road. The 60 year-old left the roadway just before 4:30 a.m, rolling the vehicle several times.

Pompey, Jr. was not hurt, but his passenger was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles to treat their injuries.