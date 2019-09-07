Portage Northern defeated Lakeshore 14-6.
Portage Northern beats Lakeshore 14-6
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Portage Northern alum throws shutout in College World Series
-
Vandermarkt leads Forest Hills Northern to lead over Byron Center before weather delay
-
Portage Central beats Gull Lake 21-7
-
Portage Northern wins first baseball state championship
-
-
Leto adjusting to the quarterback position at Portage Central
-
Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore logs 50 millionth visitor
-
Dangerous conditions along the lakeshore Monday
-
Ask an Athlete – Noah Hecht
-
Dangerous conditions along the lakeshore for Saturday
-
-
Crash with semi sends 3 to hospital, backs up traffic in Portage
-
Kayakers escape injury as cliff collapses into Lake Superior
-
Portage Northern looking to build off of strong 2018 campaign