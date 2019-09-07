Riveridge Cider Factory reopens after 2018 fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Mich. - Friday is the official ribbon cutting of the new Riveridge Cider factory in Grant.

You might remember their original grant facility burned down in July of 2018.

This new factory is a 40-thousand square foot space and will employ 18 people year round.

Each apple the facility uses for their cider is local, plus they quality check each one too.

Riveridge Cider is already the second largest cider maker by volume, and they plan to continue with their growth.